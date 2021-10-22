Stillwater City Administrator Tom McCarty provided notice on Oct. 13 that his retirement will be effective March 11, 2022.
When the city council was transitioning into its last agenda item during its meeting on Oct. 19 about the retirement, Mayor Ted Kozlowski said “Moving on to the sad business of the day.
“It’s not that sad mayor,” McCarty responded.
McCarty and city staff recommended the city hire a recruiting firm (for an approximate cost of $18,000 to $20,000) to search for his replacement because it’s a prominent and desirable position, McCarty explained. The four councilors in attendance (councilor Mike Pohlena was absent) voiced support for using a recruiting service, and voted unanimously to give vice Mayor Dave Junker the authority to work with city staff on selecting a recruitment firm.
The city will send out a request for proposals for those executive search firms with responses due the week of Oct. 25, so that the council can embark on the recruitment process in early November.
Junker and Kozlowski are the only two members on the board who were part of the process when the council hired McCarty.
Kozlowski thanked McCarty for staying on for a little longer than the six years he told the council he was planning on staying when McCarty got the job in 2015.
Junker noted the City Council needed to move quickly on this issue.
“Time is of the essence, March 11 is going to come faster than you think,” Junker said. “Let’s get this thing rolling now.”
Junker himself retired recently and had some words of advice for the outgoing city administrator:
“Just make sure it is the right time,” Junker said.
“I assure you I’ve thought long and hard on this, and this is the right decision,” McCarty said.
