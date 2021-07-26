In the world of people, animals and birds that are masters at fishing; it points us to one of the best, and smallest - the kingfisher. The belted kingfisher is a patient, but highly successful, bird that you can find around our lakes.
It is easy to spot. If you see a splash in the lake and then see a bird flying up to a branch in a tree, you just spotted a kingfisher.
I see one — occasionally two — kingfishers in the mornings and then in the evenings. They tend to be solitary birds
When there are two, they fly in opposite patterns. The kingfisher I watch is usually sitting on my dock or a dock post, or it can be spotted across the bay in a tree overhanging the lake.
At either location, it is patiently observing the surface of the lake watching for minnows, very small fish, or even a small frog that is about to become lunch.
Once it spots its prey, it is highly successful. In a quick dive into the water, it will grab the object in its beak and immediately fly out of the water. Usually, it will fly across the bay to its other perch, to eat its prey, before starting the cycle all over again. It knows better than to keep diving into the same spot.
I can usually spot the kingfisher when it’s cloudy or raining. When I think about it, that’s when the fish are feeding on flies up on the surface and there are
few shadows.
For those of us that like to fish, watching the habits of many of nature’s most successful fishing birds can give us hints on how we can be more successful. Even the eagle is impressed.
