Washington County Master Gardeners present their annual Plant Sale and Garden Expo from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 20, in Building A at Washington County Fairgrounds in Lake Elmo. This event is hosted by volunteers with the University of Minnesota Extension Master Gardener Volunteer Program in Washington County.
Bring a wagon or cart and shop from a wide variety of heirloom tomatoes, peppers and herbs along with annuals, perennials, prairie plants, grasses and shade plants. All plants are either nursery-grown or grown by volunteers from seed in soilless potting mix (with no insecticides) to avoid the possible spread of invasive jumping worms.
The Garden Expo features specially trained Tree Care Advisors, Home Insect Control specialists and others to answer questions. The public is encouraged to bring in plant or insect photos or samples along with their gardening questions to the “Ask A Master Gardener” diagnostic clinic.
The Garden Market features garden and nature-related crafts including trellises, bird feeders, duck houses, garden decor, tools and other implements.
Sale proceeds will be used to support Master Gardener educational activities and gardens in Washington County. Participants in the University of Minnesota Extension Master Gardener Program are specially trained volunteers who are interested in horticulture and community service. Their mission is to educate the public with research-based information on the best practices in consumer horticulture and environmental stewardship. For more information, visit www.washingtoncountymg.org.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.