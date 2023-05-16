plant sale/garden expo
Image courtesy of University of Minnesota

Washington County Master Gardeners present their annual Plant Sale and Garden Expo from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 20, in Building A at Washington County Fairgrounds in Lake Elmo. This event is hosted by volunteers with the University of Minnesota Extension Master Gardener Volunteer Program in Washington County.

Bring a wagon or cart and shop from a wide variety of heirloom tomatoes, peppers and herbs along with annuals, perennials, prairie plants, grasses and shade plants. All plants are either nursery-grown or grown by volunteers from seed in soilless potting mix (with no insecticides) to avoid the possible spread of invasive jumping worms.

