Carly Johnson assists clients across a broad range of general commercial litigation matters, including construction, real estate, and product liability disputes. Her practice is informed by her active civic engagement and service, which includes her election to the Oak Park Heights City Council in 2018, where she currently serves as liaison to the Parks and Trails Commission. Additionally, Johnson serves on the National League of Cities’ Energy,
Environment, and Natural Resources Federal Advocacy Committee. While earning her degree at Mitchell Hamline School of Law, Johnson gained experience interning with the Honorable Francis J. Connolly of the Minnesota Court of Appeals.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.