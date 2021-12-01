Carly Johnson assists clients across a broad range of general commercial litigation matters, including construction, real estate, and product liability disputes. Her practice is informed by her active civic engagement and service, which includes her election to the Oak Park Heights City Council in 2018, where she currently serves as liaison to the Parks and Trails Commission. Additionally, Johnson serves on the National League of Cities’ Energy,

Environment, and Natural Resources Federal Advocacy Committee. While earning her degree at Mitchell Hamline School of Law, Johnson gained experience interning with the Honorable Francis J. Connolly of the Minnesota Court of Appeals.

