Marine Mills Folk School is with partnering with Mike Kempenich, aka ‘The Gentleman Forager.’ Kempenich will be sharing his extensive knowledge of wild mushrooms in a special class from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Marine Mills Folk School on Sunday, Sept. 26.
The day will begin with a presentation on identifying and collecting mushrooms. Then he will invite everyone to follow him to a secret mushrooming spot where mushrooms will be harvested, according to a press release from the school. After returning to MMFS a chef will prepare and share creative delicacies incorporating the collected mushrooms.
“We’re tickled Mike will share his extensive mushroom knowledge with our participants,” Cathy Wegener, MMFS board member, said in the release. “He has taught many popular classes and this will be a wonderful opportunity for anyone interested to begin mushrooming, or for more experienced mushroom hunters to add to their knowledge.”
Kempenich is a local specialist in wild foods. He has taught mushroom identification certification at the University of Minnesota and the University of Wisconsin Extension. Kempenich is founder of both a wild foods distributor, The Gentleman Forager and retail operation, Forest to Fork.
