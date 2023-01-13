Maret Bylander of Stillwater was crowned Klondike Kate of the St. Paul Winter Carnival Jan. 11, making her the 53rd Kate to represent the prestigious St. Paul carnival.
The crowning took place before a large crowd at Doubletree Hilton on the east side of St. Paul. According to organizers the event sold out.
The crowning of Bylander was done by Tina Hacker of Plymouth, 2022’s Klondike Kate.
This was Bylander’s second attempt to earn the honor. Her first try came last year.
Finalists clutched hands Wednesday night as Hacker roamed behind them with the 2023 sash. When it was placed on Bylander, she gave a double pump of her arms and was immersed in screams from a boisterous crowd.
“I have been obsessed with performing on stage since age 3. I am currently a 16-year member of a nonprofit adult show choir - Harmonic Relief. I have always admired the real Klondike Kate - her story and her perseverance in good times and bad. Her goal was to entertain everyone, put a smile on their faces, and make them feel good. Kate represents all women, young and old, rich and poor,” Bylander said in a bio that was shared with Klondike Kate officials. Bylander said it “would be an honor and a privilege to carry on her legend as Klondike Kate 2023.”
The Klondike Kates do an average of 15 parades during the summer months, appear at various charity functions, and hold a cabaret every year to showcase the newest Klondike Kate, according to the Royal Order of Klondike Kates’ website. The active members make over 100 appearances a year.
They are a “sisterhood” of women who love to perform and, by their very presence, provide an open-armed welcome to St. Paul visitors and locals, alike, according to their site.
The 137th Saint Paul Winter Carnival takes place Thursday, Jan. 26 through Sunday, Feb. 5.
