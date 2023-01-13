Klondike Kate

Maret Bylander of Stillwater is the 2023 Klondike Kate of the St. Paul Winter Carnival, which kicks off this week.

 

Photo courtesy of Molly Mulvehill Steinke

Maret Bylander of Stillwater was crowned Klondike Kate of the St. Paul Winter Carnival Jan. 11, making her the 53rd Kate to represent the prestigious St. Paul carnival.

The crowning took place before a large crowd at Doubletree Hilton on the east side of St. Paul. According to organizers the event sold out. 

