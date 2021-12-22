Bridge beams were placed during the construction of an overpass above the eastbound lanes of Highway 36 for the county’s Manning Avenue Interchange Project. The westbound lanes will be closed on Dec. 22 and Dec. for placing the second half of the beams for the interchange project.
Highway 36 was closed from Manning Avenue to Lake Elmo Avenue the nights of Dec. 20 through Dec. 23 for the placement of the beams.
Washington County is using state and federal and state funds to lead the development and construction of a grade-separated interchange at the intersection of state Highway 36 and Manning Avenue/County State Aid. The project will improve capacity, safety, and traffic operations at the intersection, as well as provide a northwest frontage road and maintain a multi-use trail connection.
Washington County will acquire vacant land at the intersection of Memorial Avenue North and 58th Street North in Oak Park Heights, as part of a potential future road extension of County State Aid Highway 15 south segment.
The County Board approved the acquisition Dec. 14.
The Washington County Capital Improvement Program includes a project for a 58th Street Extension/County Highway 15 south segment project. The project anticipates providing a connection from County State Aid Highway 5 to the new Highway 36 and CSAH 15/Manning Avenue interchange.
The property at the intersection of Memorial Avenue North and 58th Street North is within the project area. The owner of the parcel expressed an interest in selling the parcel, and the owner and the county have agreed on a price of $545,570.
The purchase will be paid for with Local Option Sales Tax and State Aid.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.