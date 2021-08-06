Washington County Sheriff's Office was called to the Vali-Hi Drive in at 11260 Hudson Blvd N in Lake Elmo for a male who was reportedly struck by lightning at 10:26 p.m. Aug. 5. The Sheriff's Office was assisted on scene by Lake Elmo Fire and Lakeview Ambulance. The male was conscious and responsive. He was transported to Regions Hospital via ambulance.

Load comments