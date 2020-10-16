The winner of the largest pumpkin at the annual Stillwater’s Giant Pumpkin Weigh Off was Charlie Bernstrom whose pumpkin clocked in at 1,990 pounds setting the Minnesota record for largest pumpkin grown. 

While most of the Stillwater Harvest Fest and Giant Pumpkin Weigh Off was cancelled, the  annual tradition of seeing who can grow the heaviest pumpkin continued in-person, but since a live crowd wasn’t allowed the event was instead broadcast by Valley Access Channels.

The Harvest Fest would usually host a chili cook-off, beer garden, live

music, kids costume parade, Seasonal food vendors, kid’s tractor pull, face painting and a pie eating contest, but all those events were canned due to the pandemic.

Replays of the live streamed event along with more photos are available at Harvest Fest’s Facebook page. www.facebook.com/stillwaterharvestfest.

