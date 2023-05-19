On Sept. 12, 2021, a farmer located a Mercedes-Benz in his Wisconsin cornfield. Four people had been shot and killed inside the vehicle, according to court documents. Nitosha Flug-Presley of Stillwater, 30 years old, was in the front passenger seat, while three others from St. Paul, aged 26, 30 and 35 were in the backseat.

The convicted shooter, Antoine Suggs of Arizona, had a history dotted with convictions in Minnesota dating back to 2002. On Sept. 15, 2021, Dunn County in Wis. charged Suggs with four counts of hiding a corpse. Suggs turned himself in to Arizona authorities following the Wisconsin charges on Sept. 17, 2021, the criminal complaint states.

Load comments