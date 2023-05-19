On Sept. 12, 2021, a farmer located a Mercedes-Benz in his Wisconsin cornfield. Four people had been shot and killed inside the vehicle, according to court documents. Nitosha Flug-Presley of Stillwater, 30 years old, was in the front passenger seat, while three others from St. Paul, aged 26, 30 and 35 were in the backseat.
The convicted shooter, Antoine Suggs of Arizona, had a history dotted with convictions in Minnesota dating back to 2002. On Sept. 15, 2021, Dunn County in Wis. charged Suggs with four counts of hiding a corpse. Suggs turned himself in to Arizona authorities following the Wisconsin charges on Sept. 17, 2021, the criminal complaint states.
He was detained in Arizona, tried in Ramsey County District Court, and sentenced to serve in MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud.
Convicted with four felonies of second-degree murder with intent and without premeditation, Suggs was sentenced on May 15, 2023, to 326 months for the first murder and 306 months for each of the other three.
Ordered to be served consecutively, with credit for 606 days (or about 20 months) served for the first count, the grand total comes out to 1,224 months, or 102 years.
Suggs’s father, Darren Osborne (AKA Darren McWright), has been convicted of aiding Suggs as an accomplice after the fact.
He was seen driving a vehicle to a gas station 10 miles away from the cornfield in which the victims were found, according to the criminal complaint. Video surveillance showed the Mercedes-Benz and a Nissan pulled into the gas station’s parking lot; the Nissan driver purchased some items, then handed something to the Mercedes-Benz driver.
The complaint adds that the driver of the Nissan, identified as Osborne, also stood at the open passenger window of the Mercedes-Benz, right next to the slumped body of Flug-Presley. Both vehicles then left the gas station and headed in the direction of the cornfield. Investigators found blood evidence in the gas station parking lot where the Mercedes-Benz had stopped.
Osborne was sentenced on Dec. 9, 2022, to 58 months at MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud, with credit for 458 days served. This sentence left Osborne with 43 months to serve at the time of sentencing, and just over three years left to serve by the time his son was convicted.
According to her obituary, Flug-Presley was survived by her two children, both her parents, three grandparents, and many siblings, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Information from court documents, AP News, and Dignity Memorial.
