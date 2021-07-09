On July 5 at approximately 5:30 p.m. the Washington County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a drowning at 14500 Point Douglas Drive in Denmark Township.
Water Patrol and Patrol deputies arrived on scene within minutes to find the 38-year-old victim being brought to the shore in a small boat. The victim was taken out of the boat and brought to shore where deputies performed CPR. Shortly thereafter, Hastings Fire/EMS arrived and assisted in resuscitation efforts, according to a news release from WCSO. The victim was transported to Regions Hospital and was later pronounced dead.
The 38-year-old victim was from Brooklyn Park. Release of the victim’s name is pending notification of family. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Ramsey County Medical Examiner are continuing investigation to determine the cause of death.
As the summer heat drives more and more people to parks and water, Washington County Parks Director Sandy Breuer reminds resident to be careful when recreating.
“For safety purposes, we ask everyone to remain vigilant when they’re in and around the water,” Breuer said.
