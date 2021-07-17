The fun-loving musical “Mamma Mia!” centers on a secret: Which of three men is the father of the bride. But it’s the relationship among three women — longtime friends Donna, Rosie, and Tanya — that drives the story.
Donna, the independent dreamer, is hosting her daughter’s wedding at the Greek island hotel she owns. Down-to-earth feminist Rosie and much-married sophisticate Tanya reunite with Donna to help with the event. Quickly, Donna needs all the help she can get when her three former lovers — Sophie’s father among them — arrive as well.
One thing that’s appealing about “Mamma Mia!” is it offers three strong roles for older women, and that’s unusual, noted Kristina Mitchell, the 41-year-old actress who portrays Tanya during the upcoming outdoor Zephyr Theatre production. “Here’s a story that isn’t all about ingénues,” she said.
Tanya, the high-heeled woman of the world, exudes her still-ample powers of seduction when she attracts and then spurns the attention of a young man during her rendition of “Does Your Mother Know.”
Complicated Donna is both “strong and fragile,” Jen Burleigh-Bentz said, who will bring this key character to life. “She’s been in love and been burned by love. Donna’s friends and chosen family are her mainstay — they ground and invigorate her.”
Lynnea Monique Doublette portrays steady Rosie, the tomboyish antithesis of a drama queen. For this actress, the enduring relationship of the three women is powerful. “Mamma Mia!” offers a “window into the lifespan of womanhood and friendships,” she said.
Poignantly, Tanya and Rosie come to the rescue of a dispirited Donna during “Chiquitita,” with its signature lyrics: “I’m a shoulder you can cry on, your best friend, I’m the one you must rely on,” Doublette said.
Later, the trio shine when they reprise their girl band, Donna and the Dynamos, and belt out “Super Trouper” during Sophie’s bachelorette party. The high-energy, no-holds-barred performance is eye-opening for young Sophie, who gets a fresh look at her mother and another glimpse of female friendship.
None of the three actresses — all Minneapolis professionals — had performed together before rehearsals started in June for “Mamma Mia!” But in short order, a bond grew on stage and off. “We hit it off on day one,” Mitchell said. “We’re already texting and sending jokes to one another.”
There should be much to text and talk about as these friendships grow and life stories are told.
Burleigh-Bentz may be a familiar face for Zephyr patrons. She has performed in numerous Zephyr galas and fundraisers. And “Mamma Mia!” is familiar to her — she portrayed Tanya, Donna, and Rosie on Broadway; Donna at the Duluth Playhouse; and joined both the Ordway and Chanhassen Dinner Theatre’s company as a triple cover.
Regionally, she also has performed at the Guthrie, Artistry, Illusion Theatre, Old Log Theatre, and History Theatre, and she worked with the Nautilus Music Theatre on many of its new-works readings. Burleigh-Bentz is co-owner of Brickhouse Music, a band and orchestra music store in River Falls, Wisconsin.
Mitchell was a performing apprentice at the Minneapolis Children’s Theatre Company before leaving the Twin Cities to study Shakespeare at Oxford through the British American Drama Academy and attend grad school at the London Academy of Performing Arts. She performed off and on in London’s West End.
For 11 years, Mitchell worked in film and television in Los Angeles and sang jazz at LA’s Cicada Club. She recently returned to Minneapolis.
Doublette has been in productions with Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park in San Diego, and regionally at Children’s Theatre Company, History Theatre, Theater Latté Da, Guthrie Theater, Stages Theatre, Illusion Theater and Theatre in the Round. Her film credits include “Turnipseed,” “Autistic License” and “His Neighbor Phil.”
Doublette received a Master of Science degree in healthcare communications from the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul.
More events
Metro Brass Quintet, July 16The Metro Brass Quintet makes a big brass sound with trumpets, horn, trombone, and tuba. These five musicians are a spinoff from the 12-piece Metro Brass, which plays a range of original compositions and arrangements from Latin jazz to Sinatra big band, from Disney to John Williams, from Bach to Bernstein.
Metro Brass Quintet will perform at 7 p.m. July 16 outside at The Zephyr Theatre, 601 Main St. N., Stillwater. A $10 donation is suggested. Cash bar open.
Curtis & Loretta, July 18
Minneapolis-based folk-singing, songwriting, husband-and-wife duo offers performances that feature tight vocal harmonies, guitars, folk harp, mandocello, banjo, and ukulele. Loretta Simonet is a Stillwater native; Curtis Teague is originally from Texas.
Curtis & Loretta will perform at 2 p.m. July 18 inside at The Zephyr Theatre, 601 Main St. N., Stillwater. Tickets are $20 at stillwaterzephyrtheatre.org or at the door. Cash bar open.
Ross Wm Perry & John Garden with The New Feral Cats, July 29
The New Feral Cats features Ross William Perry on guitar, John Garden bass, Nick Zwack drums, Sonna Olson vocals, and Mick Zampogna on keyboards. Their music pulls from R&B, soul, blues, Cajun, Cuban, and Americana.
Ross Wm Perry & John Garden with The New Feral Cats will perform at 7 p.m. July 29 outside at The Zephyr Theatre, 601 Main St. N., Stillwater. A $10 donation is suggested. Cash bar open.
Shaun Johnson Big Band Experience, July 31
The sassy, high-energy band (fronted by Shaun Johnson of nationally known Tonic Sol-fa) defines itself this way: “We’re happy to introduce you to what we call the new evolution of big band music – born of rebellion – and we owe it to Sinatra to keep that evolution alive and kicking.”
Shaun Johnson Big Band Experience will perform at 7 p.m. July 31 outside at The Zephyr Theatre, 601 Main St. N., Stillwater. Tickets are $25 at stillwaterzephyrtheatre.org or at the gate. Cash bar open.
If you go:
What: “Mamma Mia!” will be performed at 7 p.m. July 22-25 in North Lowell Park in downtown Stillwater.
Cost: General admission tickets are $30 for adults and $22 for children and students with valid ID. Select reserved seating tickets are $40 for adults and $30 for children and students with valid ID. Reserved VIP seating in the first two rows is $75 and includes a drink and pre-show gathering in The Zephyr hospitality tent.
More info: Chairs provided. (In case of rain, a performance will be rescheduled July 26.) For tickets, go to stillwaterzephyrtheatre.org. For parking info, go to ci.stillwater.mn.us/community/amenities/parking-information.
