When The Zephyr Theatre presents “Mamma Mia!” this month, the lively musical, which hit Broadway in 2001, will earn its exclamation point.
“It will have the largest cast of any production The Zephyr has done,” said Calyssa Hall, The Zephyr’s executive director.
The 22 professional actors (some who can boast Broadway credentials) have been practicing since June 29, learning lines, lyrics, choreography, and stage cues. The group is the first to use The Zephyr’s newly rented rehearsal space in the Staples Mill building, just north of Staples Mill Antiques on Main Street. With at least 16 songs to perfect, the actors and seven musicians will need every one of the 22 scheduled rehearsals.
“Mamma Mia!” rocks with 1970s’ music as it tells the story of hotel owner Donna who is getting ready to host her daughter’s wedding. The Greek island setting is laid back, but mom is uptight when daughter Sophie decides to invite three men — her mother’s former lovers — to the party. One of the men is Sophie’s father, but which one? Donna isn’t telling.
“This is also the first full-scale musical The Zephyr has presented outdoors,” Hall said. North Lowell Park will be transformed into a riverside outdoor theatre, thanks to a 28-by-30-foot rented stage and an elaborate four-level set, which will evoke a Greek courtyard, hippie bedroom, beach bar, and nearby dock. The park will be filled with ABBA songs for four nights July 22-25.
Behind the scenes — and in addition to Hall, who will serve as the production’s director and designer — The Zephyr’s “Mamma Mia!” will require the talents of a music director, choreographer, vocal coach, stage manager, set designer, lighting designer, technical designer, costume designer, and production coordinator.
Rumor has it, this frothy songfest will require a few feather boas and straw hats, too.
“I love this play because it has a sweet storyline, and it’s pure fun,” Hall said. “Especially after last year’s melancholy, we need this beach party.”
“Mamma Mia!” will be performed at 7 p.m. July 22-25 in North Lowell Park in downtown Stillwater. General admission tickets are $30 for adults and $22 for children and students with valid ID. Select reserved seating tickets are $40 for adults and $30 for children and students with valid ID. Reserved VIP seating in the first two rows is $75 and includes a drink and pre-show gathering in The Zephyr hospitality tent. Chairs provided. (In case of rain, a performance will be rescheduled July 26.) For tickets, go to stillwaterzephyrtheatre.org.
