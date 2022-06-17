Lumberjack Days, which organizers tout as one of the state’s longest running events, in the birthplace of Minnesota, is on for 2022. This year the event, which calls Downtown Stillwater home, will run from Friday July 15 to Sunday July 17.
The festival, returning after a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, has been a destination for Stillwater residents, and for families from all along the St. Croix Valley, for 88 years. Event organizers have come and gone during that time, and it certainly looks different now than it did in the early 20th century, but for those who want to check out this year’s Lumberjack Days festival, a lot will feel familiar.
One of the key components of the event is music. Lumberjack Days features three days of free, all-ages concerts. Past Lumberjack Days have seen national acts as headliners, and in recent years organizers have specifically sought out performers with Minnesota roots. This year that tradition continues, with headlining acts on Friday and Saturday nights that have not only a Minnesota connection, but a connection to the St. Croix Valley specifically.
“We want this to be a hometown celebration,” said Paul Creager, one of The Locals, the group who currently has the contract to organize the event. “We feel like Stillwater has a big enough persona that we can draw from the community.”
Friday’s line-up features the band Honeybutter, who in the past have brought their acoustic jazz-style music to places like Minneapolis’s First Avenue and 7th Street Entry. One of Honeybutter’s members, Clara Wicklund, grew up in Marine on St. Croix, and preceding them in the line-up on Friday is the progressive bluegrass band, Barley Jacks, which counts Wicklund’s father, Brian, as a member.
The pairing was intentional, Creager said, and is part of The Locals’ vision of the festival as a family and community-centered event. Choosing acts that have Stillwater connections, like Honeybutter and Saturday’s headliner, indie-pop band Yam Haus, was “a response to not having the event for two years, and people looking at their families, their neighbors, their community differently after all we’ve been through together.”
Other event highlights that are slated to return include Friday’s Downhill Derby, a dizzying race down the hill at 2nd St. and Mulberry in homemade racecars, and the lumberjack shows along the riverfront.
The lumberjack shows have been a mainstay of the festival for years. Put on by Jamie Fischer, who comes from a long line of lumberjack performers, and Lumberjack Enterprises, the shows feature demos of logrolling, cutting and ax work.
Also returning is Bingo, which Creager says will be expanded this year. “I would argue that it’s been a little overlooked in the sense that it’s a great way to connect with your neighbors,” he said. Bingo, which is run by the American Legion, serves as means for the event to give back to the community, with the money raised distributed from the Legion to a “wide spectrum of charities.”
Sunday’s Lumberjack Days Parade, another longtime staple of the event, will also be returning, though this year’s parade will be under the direction of the Greater Stillwater Chamber of Commerce. Of the new partnership, Creager said, “It’s great to work with them and have their full focus on that part of the event.”
Some new features of this year’s even include a skate ramp. Organizers are working with a Minneapolis company, 3rd Lair, who has set up similar temporary skating venues at the Minneapolis State Fair. The ramp will be downtown and will provide a venue for skating demonstrations from skaters like Nicole Hause, a professional skateboarder who grew up in Stillwater.
“Stillwater is a skating town,” Creager said. “Something skaters here have told me about this place is, you step out of your door and you roll down. What a unique thing.”
The ramp also serves as a way to honor the memory of Gordon Brewster Bartel, an avid skater and Stillwater resident who passed away last October. Bartel’s family moved to Stillwater from Kodiak Alaska when he was a boy, after his father, a police officer, was killed in the line of duty. Here, skating became a refuge for him, and he went on to mentor generations of young skaters, including Clint Peterson, who went on to turn pro.
Plans are for a section of the downtown ramp to be dedicated to Bartel’s memory. “We want to recognize his life and impact on local skating and also share some community love with his family,” Creager said.
Family and community are two words that come up a lot when Creager talks about the return of Lumberjack Days. The Locals, he said, are deliberately thinking of how they can make the event something that welcomes family members of all age groups. To that end they have added more kid- and family-friendly programming, through a partnership with Stillwater business Kari’s Create and Paint, and by including a Sunday performance by the musical duo Koo Koo Kanga Roo.
Organizers are working with Boutwells Landing and other senior living facilities to organize a shuttle service to bring seniors to the event. In the past, according to Creager, “but you see less of that. It’s important that we reach the full spectrum of residents. That’s what makes it a true community event.”
The shuttle service is still a work-in-progress, and the organizers are open to help in the form of transportation or sponsorships. Because of the two-year gap since the last Lumberjack Days, The Locals have had to work to build back sponsorships and funding streams, and that work is ongoing.
The Locals have been at the helm of Lumberjack Days since 2014 when the city grew unhappy with the previous promoter and opened the contract up to the public.
“The Locals formed intentionally to keep Lumberjack Days locally produced,” Creager said. It’s a lot of work, he added, but “when you think about how many years it’s been going, we’re proud to carry the tradition forward.”
Ultimately, The Locals’ goal is to deliver something that is unique to Stillwater, and that is reflective of the community in the St. Croix Valley. “I really believe that an event should have a sense of place,” Creager said. “You shouldn’t be able to just pick it up and drop it someplace else.”
