The Locals on June 7 posted on its website that Lumberjack Days will not happen this year.
“Our hands were tied for so long because of the ever-changing COVID restrictions,” The Locals posted on its website. “For that reason, (we) were unable to secure any of the significant sponsorship funds required to put on Lumberjack Days. Our long running community festival is only made possible by its many generous sponsors and volunteers.”
Once Gov. Tim Walz lifted COVID restrictions, the organizers didn’t have enough lead time to properly plan for the giant endeavor of creating annual summer.
“We will be back better than ever next summer for a fantastic Stillwater Lumberjack Days in 2022,” the website states. “Until then we wish you good health and hope you can get down to Stillwater to enjoy everything our great river town has to offer.”
