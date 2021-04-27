It’s been a long COVID winter and spring, with occasional sun and then more drizzle and snow. But things are finally turning around.
We watched in amusement as a Robin searched for snow worms, and later as a handsome Cardinal scratched for a living. The first colorful flowers are finally peeking at us including Blood Root, Siberian Squill, and Wild Plums.
Along the stream beds Marsh Marigolds are lighting up the banks. In Long Lake the water lily leaves appeared in unison, and with them the insect hatches that will feed the warblers and tree swallows.
And to our delight the rhubarb is pushing up that spring tonic that will soon become a Philadelphia-style pie. Life is good! Get your shots.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.