Planting corn into a vertically tilled field. (Submitted photo) 

As part of a comprehensive plan to improve water quality in the St. Croix River and surrounding lakes, the Lower St. Croix Watershed Partnership is ramping up support to farmers and producers in Anoka, Chisago, Isanti, Pine and Washington Counties this summer. In addition to hiring a new Minnesota Extension agronomist, Jennifer Hahn, to serve the region, the partnership is hosting workshops for large and small-scale farmers; offering incentive payments for cover crops, nutrient management, prescribed grazing and tillage management; and conducting listening sessions with beginning farmers at Big River Farms in May Township.

Hahn grew up on a dairy farm in Chisago County that now grows corn and soybeans, and has spent the first two months of her job driving up and down dusty country roads, meeting with farmers and conservation professionals, and re-acquainting herself with the rolling hills and fertile fields of the St. Croix watershed. “Some people think it’s impossible to implement cover crops and no-till in Minnesota,” she says, “but we’ve got farmers here that are using both practices effectively to maintain good yields and improve soil health.”

