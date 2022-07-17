In early June, the city of Stillwater announced that, due to a driver shortage, Waste Management, who has a contract with the city for residential trash pick-up, was suspending yard waste pick-up. No timeframe was given, though at the time Waste Management said they expected the delay to last a couple of weeks. As if July 15, the service still has not resumed.
Since then, changes to the service have not always been clearly communicated with the city, which has made it difficult for city officials to keep the public informed. Meanwhile, yard waste bags sat along the curbs in front of residences for weeks and weeks, getting rained on, moldering. Waste Management has set up dumpster sites at Lily Lake Park and at Jaycee Ballfields, where residents can leave their yard waste bags.
But that has proven to be an imperfect solution. It is not only that it’s less convenient than simply leaving bags by the curb, some residents with mobility issues, or with limited access to transportation, are not able to make the trip out to the sites. Additionally, people seem to be uncertain about what they can and cannot leave at the dumpsters, so a lot of dirt and sod has been left along with other kinds of yard waste and, according to Waste Management, dirt and sod cannot be mixed in with other compostable materials. This makes picking up at the dumpster sites a challenge.
“Due to an industry wide truck driver shortage, Waste Management (WM) regrets that we have discontinued the collection of yard waste in Stillwater,” stated Julie Ketchum, WM spokesperson, in an email late Thursday, July 14. “WM will be conducting a onetime collection in Stillwater on WM customer’s regular service day during the week of July 18 through 22, and will credit WM customers for no service provided during June, July and August. WM will resume yard waste collection service after Labor Day.”
Ketchum said Waste Management continues to work on shoring up its driver shortage and is offering sign on bonuses and increasing wages in that effort. “WM apologizes for any inconvenience our staffing shortage may have caused and we appreciate our customers’ patience and understanding as we work through these staffing challenges,” she said.
A little over a week ago, after getting several calls and emails about the situation, Mayor Ted Kozlowski took matters into his own hands, literally. On Wednesday, July 6, he and a group of about 12 volunteers drove around Stillwater picking up yard waste bags. The volunteer effort was arranged to help residents, the elderly in particular, who were not able to transport their bags themselves, but they ended up taking whatever they saw.
“It was great,” Kozlowski said, “I recently got my first truck and I was able to use it. Fill it up, haul stuff. I loved it.” Kozlowski acknowledged the city employees and volunteers who helped out, and acknowledged too that the service interruption has been painful for a lot of people.
Though many of the brown bags that were out by the road have been taken care of, both through the volunteer effort and people taking advantage of the dumpster sites, problems remain.
One is the bins that some residents still have. These are roll-ff bins, similar to those used for residential trash and recycling, but used for yard waste specifically. This is an add-on service that some households have opted to use. What’s to be done with those bins is an open question. “Those belong to Waste Management. We have no idea how many there are, and we have nowhere to put them. They need to come get them,” Kozlowski said.
For the most part, the driver shortages at Waste Management have only affected the yard waste pick-up program. Residential trash service has remained unaffected and, though there have been a couple delays, recycling has consistently been picked up as well.
Stillwater’s contract, which includes yard waste pick-up every two weeks, is a rare thing. In most communities, yard waste programs tend to be twice a year, a few weeks in the fall, and a few weeks in spring, and that’s it.
“We have a really great contract,” Kozlowski said of the city’s agreement with Waste Management. And it is not just the frequency of yard waste pick-up either. Stillwater gets very generous terms for bulk trash removal as well. “You call them up and say you have a refrigerator that needs to be taken away and they’ll say it’s a hundred bucks, until you tell them you live in Stillwater, then it’s a different story,” Kozlowski said.
As frustrated as the city’s government, and its residents, might be with Waste Management, negotiating a new contract with another vendor, Kozlowski said, would likely be a losing proposition, and would mean higher prices for everyone. And the same staffing shortages that are at the root of the problem, are plaguing everyone else as well.
“It’s a driver shortage, plain and simple,” Kozlowski said. “I hear people say, ‘Oh, Waste Management is trying to get rich off us.’ They’re a massive, multinational company, anything they’re making off of Stillwater is a drop in the bucket.”
Still, looking ahead to fall, when people will start bagging fallen leaves, some kind of solution needs to be found.
At the same time that it was announced Stillwater’s yard waste program would be suspended, Waste Management announced similar suspensions in Columbia Heights, Little Canada, Vandais Heights, St. Anthony, St. Paul and Robbinsdale. Last month St. Paul fined the company $50,000 for failing to provide the service.
At the July 5 City Council meeting, a number of remedies were discussed, including using a $300,000 performance bond, which is written into the city’s contract with Waste Management. According to Kozlowski, “We’re looking at how we can use that for the fall.” Those funds could potentially be used to hire a third-party contractor, he said.
However things shake out in the coming months, Kozlowski fears that Stillwater may no longer be an outlier when it comes to yard waste pick-up, that eventually collection will no longer happen biweekly, but will look more like it does in other communities, with limited windows for pick-up in spring and fall.
