Discover Stillwater announced its top three winners of its photo contest on Nov. 9.
Sesha Kovvuri, of Eden Prairie, took first place with a still water reflection of cyclists on the new lift bridge section of the St. Croix River Crossing Loop Trail, according to a press release from Discover Stillwater.
Kovvuri visits Stillwater on weekends for his photography hobby.
The second-place winner was Alex Michels, of River Falls, Wisconsin, who captured a sunset halo behind one of Stillwater’s iconic historic buildings, the commander elevator where a new café will be opening up soon.
For third place, Jeremy Bonners framed the majestic winter snow scene in the St. Croix Valley showing Stillwater’s beauty in all seasons.
These winners will receive cash prizes of $300, $200 and $100 respectively.
There were 409 entries showcasing a variety of stunning scenes of the Stillwater area. The Stillwater/Oak Park Heights Convention & Visitors Bureau Board of Directors narrowed down the entries to the Top 25 best images this year, then let the public decide online the first-, second-, and third-place winners.
Honorable Mentions were also given to three photos whose votes trailed the winners.
Raymond Wyatt received the accolade for his shot of a red Volkswagen van next to Candyland on Main Street.
Josh Johnson caught the power of a beautiful storm over the St. Croix River Crossing bridge while out for his wedding anniversary celebration on a Stillwater Riverboat Cruise.
Taylor McDonald snapped the charm of the holidays on Main Street featuring a snowy storefront of Stillwater’s locally owned boutiques each with their own unique architecture and color.
Lastly, Discover Stillwater gave one more honorable mention to an image of a little girl watching the historic lift bridge rise to allow a boat to pass through on the river, according to the
Monday release.
This image was so timely with the renovation of the historic lift bridge and final section of the St. Croix River Crossing Loop Trail completed in June, this new multi-use trail brought happiness to many in challenging times. Walking or biking over the bridge or sitting in Lowell Park on the riverfront like this little girl were free, COVID safe activities anyone could do so Stillwater was grateful to host locals and travelers with this attraction this year.” Christie Rosckes, Marketing
Director of Discover Stillwater All winners will also receive recognition on the DiscoverStillwater.com tourism marketing website, Discover Stillwater social media, and be showcased in the 2021 Official Stillwater Visitor Guide.
View the top 25 contestants and past winners at www.DiscoverStillwater.com/photo-contest.
