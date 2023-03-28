Protesters stand outside of Wells Fargo holding signs. One sign reads, “Cut it out or we’ll cut it up!” referring to bank cards. Other signs read, “Our house is on fire,” and “Act now for future generations.”
Protesters stand outside of Wells Fargo holding signs that read, “Stop funding fossil fuels,” “Banks fuel the climate crisis,” “Clean air now,” and “We are here to protect future generations.” (Photos provided by St. Croix Valley Indivisible)
In a national protest, a local group took part at the Stillwater branch of a Wells Fargo bank to urge big banks to stop funding fossil fuels. (Photos provided by St. Croix Valley Indivisible)
Photo provided by St. Croix Valley Indivisible
Protesters stand outside of Wells Fargo holding signs. One sign reads, “Cut it out or we’ll cut it up!” referring to bank cards. Other signs read, “Our house is on fire,” and “Act now for future generations.”
Photo provided by St. Croix Valley Indivisible
A standing banner was erected that reads, “Minnesotans for climate justice.” (Photos provided by St. Croix Valley Indivisible)
Photo provided by St. Croix Valley Indivisible
Protesters stand outside of Wells Fargo holding signs that read, “Stop funding fossil fuels,” “Banks fuel the climate crisis,” “Clean air now,” and “We are here to protect future generations.” (Photos provided by St. Croix Valley Indivisible)
St. Croix Valley Indivisible and its Climate Justice Team organized action on Tuesday, March 21, in front of the Wells Fargo Bank in Stillwater. Over 30 community members from Stillwater and the greater Twin Cities area held a rally as part of a national day of action across the U.S. to pressure the major banks to stop financing the expansion of the fossil fuel industry.
The group of activists held signs outside the bank, engaged with bank customers as they drove in and out of the parking lot, informed passersby of the issue, and delivered 35 letters to the local branch manager. The letters ask Wells Fargo to stop funding the fossil fuel industry through its loan practices.
Thousands of customers and potential customers have pledged to move their money out of these banks if the banks won’t move their investments out of fossil fuels.
The rally was among the more than 100 events which took place across the country. These rallies were instigated by Third Act, a group for climate activists over 60 years of age, with more than 50 local and national partners.
The top four fossil fuel financing banks are JP Morgan Chase, Citi, Bank of America and Wells Fargo, pumping over one quarter of the $4.6 trillion total financing for fossil fuels by the top 60 global banks between 2016 and 2021, according to Third Act. Wells Fargo alone has pumped $272 billion into the fossil fuel industry over that same period.
This day of action against banks comes ahead of investor resolutions at their annual general meetings next month.
The national day of action follows the latest climate report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change on Monday, which states there is a “rapidly closing window of opportunity” to address the growing crisis of rising global temperatures.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.