St. Croix Valley Indivisible and its Climate Justice Team organized action on Tuesday, March 21, in front of the Wells Fargo Bank in Stillwater. Over 30 community members from Stillwater and the greater Twin Cities area held a rally as part of a national day of action across the U.S. to pressure the major banks to stop financing the expansion of the fossil fuel industry.

The group of activists held signs outside the bank, engaged with bank customers as they drove in and out of the parking lot, informed passersby of the issue, and delivered 35 letters to the local branch manager. The letters ask Wells Fargo to stop funding the fossil fuel industry through its loan practices.

