David and Beth Rogers, of Stillwater, received their BaccaLOOPerate degree from America’s Great Loop Cruisers’ Association. The degree is given in recognition of completing America’s Great Loop.
Boaters doing the Great Loop embark on a 6,000-mile journey that circumnavigates the eastern part of the U.S. and Canada, cruising up the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway, through the New York State Canals, into the Great Lakes, down the inland river system, across the Gulf of Mexico and around the southern tip of Florida.
The Rogers completed the Great Loop aboard their Pearson Alberg 35 sailboat, “Mystic.”
In addition to facing the challenges inherent to long-distance cruising, the couple enjoyed views of the U.S. and Canada from the distinct vantage point of the water’s edge, according to a press release from AGLCA.
“We pulled into St. Ignace Marina and toasted this amazing journey and the wonderful people we’ve met along the way,” the couple said in the release. “Special thanks to everyone who followed us and those who made time to see us. We were blessed with wonderful boat buddies who shared our experience and stories. We had the time of our lives!”
Approximately 150 boats complete the Great Loop each year, making it a feat more unique than swimming the English Channel or climbing Mount Everest. Throughout this trip of a lifetime, they relied on America’s Great Loop Cruisers’ Association to provide them with information and assistance vital to the successful completion of their journey.
For more information on America’s Great Loop, contact America’s Great Loop Cruisers’ Association, 500 Oakbrook Lane, Summerville, SC 29485; call 1- 877-GR8- LOOP (478-5667); visit www.GreatLoop.org or email info@greatloop.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.