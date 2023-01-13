The year of the rabbit is upon us as Chinese New Year begins on Jan. 22 and culminates with the Yuan Xiao (Lantern Festival) on Feb. 5.
Stillwater author Patti Isaacs spent time in China during the year of the rooster– on two separate occasions. Once in 1981 and once in 2005.
Isaacs’ book, “The Second Long March: A Memoir from a Witness to China’s Transformation,” takes a look at the major, rapid economical and technical advances in China after the death of Mao Zedong through the eyes of Isaacs as a visitor, and the people she met there.
“It was just utterly transformed from farm fields to high tech zones and high rise office buildings, and luxury apartments and freeways and cars. It was just stunning,” Isaacs said of her return to China in 2005.
Isaacs initially traveled to China in 1981 as a newlywed to teach university personnel things that would prepare them to go abroad. She said that because the people she taught were in privileged positions, they were able to go abroad during China’s rapid change and see how quickly it was modernizing compared to other places.
“They have money, they have backing, they’ve gone abroad again for conferences, or to study or visit. And they said, ‘when we go to the US or Europe, things seem so stagnant,’” Isaacs said. “Since maybe about 1990 on, things have changed so rapidly in China, that’s just kind of background noise for them.”
The back and front covers of “The Second March” paint the scene perfectly: The front is a street scene in what looks like a rural region and the back is a bustling cityscape. But these two photos were taken in the exact same place in Xi’an, China, just 24 years apart.
Isaacs is still in contact with many of her students and will even be teaching two Chinese cooking classes on Feb. 11 at Marine Mills Folk School with her former student Aaron Li and his wife, Jing Yang. She will be teaching egg rolls and spring rolls in the morning, and will be joined by Li and Yang in the afternoon to teach Chinese dumplings. More information about the classes can be found at marinemillsfolkschool.org.
“Spring rolls and dumplings are often eaten in celebration of Chinese New Year. I’ve read that both foods represent wealth in the coming year, spring rolls because of their golden color, and dumplings, because their shape resembles an old form of Chinese money,” Isaacs said in an email.
Isaacs said that more than anything, her book centers around the people at the heart of it.
“Because China as a country is sort of our adversary, I think it’s easy to see the Chinese people as their government or the government as their people,” she said. “In this book, I tried to tell the stories of people as individuals… to see them as individuals and characters, not as a monolithic force that is our enemy.”
Isaacs emphasized that on the coattails of the pandemic, there has been a large issue surrounding Asian hate and blaming, because people tend to relate the citizens too closely to their government.
“Like many Americans, we may not always agree with what our government is doing, but we still love our country. And I would say that is very much how most Chinese people feel as well,” she said. “They’re really proud to be Chinese, they’re proud of everything they have accomplished. And they realize that the way the government wants things to work, it’s not perfect… So in that respect, they’re just like the rest of us.”
“The Second Long March’’ was published on Sept. 6 by Atmosphere Press. More information can be found on their website, atmospherepress.com.
