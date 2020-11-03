Stillwater author, Spike Carlsen, has just published his seventh book—“A Walk Around the Block: Stoplight Secrets, Mischievous Squirrels, Manhole Mysteries & Other Stuff You See Every Day (and know nothing about).”
“I realized I’d read books about climbing Mount Everest, traveling down the Amazon and going to the moon, but knew nothing about the world right outside our front door—so I wrote a book about it,” Carlsen said in a press release. “And it’s an adventure as full of mystery, wonder and intrigue as any journey.”
To get stories for the book, Carlsen traipsed through the sewers of Paris, interviewed a squirrel linguist, visited power plants, helped judge a roadkill cook-off and worked alongside a graffiti artist—and that’s just for starters.
“The story of ‘things’ is really the story of people,” Carlsen explains. “It’s about history, failures, human ingenuity and more. The book gives a layman’s view of how things work, but it also explores how people and communities work.” Stillwater plays a prominent role in the book.
The book investigates where our water and electricity come from; where out sewage, recycling and garbage go; how our mail gets delivered; the benefits of walking and biking (and creating good trails); and how stoplights work and streets get their names.
Carlsen’s other books include “A Splintered History of Wood” by Harper Collins which was selected as a NPR “Best Book for Gift Giving”, “Cabin Lessons,” which chronicles building a family cabin on Lake Superior and numerous books on woodworking and home improvement.
“Given the pandemic, the book has become even more timely,” Carlsen said. “More and more people are walking, front porches are more and more becoming social spaces, alleys have been converted to restaurants. It’s a tremendous book for anyone who walks for exercise, is interested in how the world around them works, or just likes an entertaining, informative read.
More information at www.spikecarlsen.com.
