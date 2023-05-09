Barns of St. Croix Valley

"Barns of the St. Croix Valley," a sketchbook by a local author and architect, explores the history of the St. Croix Valley through its barns.

 Image of book cover provided by Jim Lammers

A local author, artist and teacher, Jim Lammers, has published a book titled, “Barns of the St. Croix Valley: An Architect’s Sketchbook.”

Illustrated with 200 barn sketches, diagrams, and maps, this book takes readers on a journey through the St Croix Valley. It grounds readers in the geography, geology and biology of the region and introduces its original inhabitants, the Dakota and Ojibwe peoples, and the European explorers, fur traders, loggers and settlers that followed them. It is a celebration of regional diversity and architectural expression through a single type of building – the barn.

