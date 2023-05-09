A local author, artist and teacher, Jim Lammers, has published a book titled, “Barns of the St. Croix Valley: An Architect’s Sketchbook.”
Illustrated with 200 barn sketches, diagrams, and maps, this book takes readers on a journey through the St Croix Valley. It grounds readers in the geography, geology and biology of the region and introduces its original inhabitants, the Dakota and Ojibwe peoples, and the European explorers, fur traders, loggers and settlers that followed them. It is a celebration of regional diversity and architectural expression through a single type of building – the barn.
Lammers, a Fellow of the American Institute of Architects, was trained as an architect back when freehand sketching was an integral part of the curriculum. He has been a prodigious sketcher from an early age, inspired by his father who was a painter and an architect.
He has headed his own architectural and planning practice for the last 25 years, and for 18 years he taught in the School of Architecture at the University of Minnesota. Lammers guest lectures in the architecture program at Iowa State and teaches travel sketching at Marine Mills Folk School – a school in Marine on St. Croix that offers classes in woodworking, fiber arts, culinary arts, and other traditional arts and crafts for learners of all ages.
A world traveler, tireless writer and relentless sketcher, Lammers has been published in a number of professional journals. His sketches have been exhibited in fine art venues such as Landmark Center in St. Paul, Hallberg Center for the Arts in Wyoming, Minn., and ArtReach St. Croix in Stillwater.
His roots go back three generations in Chisago County, where he’s lived on his 100-year-old farmstead since 1992.
This book unlocks the colorful history of the St. Croix Valley as well as vernacular barn architecture. Each page has captioned sketches and text focusing on regional settlers, the barns they built, and the big changes influencing farming and barn building between 1860 and 1960.
