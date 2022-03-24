After a two-year absence from live productions without COVID-19 restrictions, Stillwater Area High School’s theater department will return with a full-scale show with the musical “Chicago: High School Edition,” starting April 1.
SAHS senior Brea Davis, who plays Roxie Hart, is thrilled to have an in-person audience again.
“It’s really exciting, but part of me honestly was worried within the process that it would get taken away just because everything’s been so unpredictable,”
Davis said. “I almost didn’t let myself get excited for a while because last time we had a production like this I was super ready, then it all went away quick.”
SAHS senior Elise Karlstad, who plays Velma Kelly, added that the community is excited to see live entertainment return.
“That provides all the energy going forward, and having people’s reactions in the audience is so much better than just having a virtual online experience where you have no feedback,” Karlstad said.
“It’s very odd, and not rewarding whatsoever,” Karlstad said. “Usually when you have an audience to get feedback that helps you move forward in your acting and gives you some momentum, but when you have no audience members to give you anything it’s …”
“You’re stuck in a rut,” Davis interjected.
SAHS senior Danny Valerius plays Billy Flynn.
The three stars of the show are all seniors and have been acting since they were children, and they have done a couple of performances for online audiences.
When there’s silence following a big song or dance number without a crowd reaction it’s weird, Karlstad said.
Valerius said performing the musical is “really fun, and I’m just with all my friends first of all and that’s what makes it so much fun.”
“The show is a lot of fun because it’s very theatrical,” Davis added. “It’s almost as if there’s a play within a play.”
Valerius said the play is about a murder as it opens with a woman killing her lover.
The show is a satirical look at fame, justice, and the media machine, said Grif Sadow, theater coordinator for Stillwater Area Public Schools, who is directing the production.
Chicago first opened on Broadway in the 1970s.
“When there were a lot of social and economic issues that we were facing in the country paralleled what we were going through in the ‘20s about feminism and trust in government,” Sadow said.
The play is a 1920s take on that time through a vaudeville style.
“It deals with celebrity and salacious news,” Sadow said.
“Chicago” only played for two years, and didn’t really take off. The Broadway production was revived in 1996. It is still running making it the longest running Broadway revival in history, and the second longest running show ever. The longest running show is The Phantom of the Opera.
“It’s very pertinent to what’s happening now with reality TV, celebrity, over-the-top personalities and fake news,” Sadow said. “Just how news, publicity and salesmanship can shape an attitude of a country.”
A lot of theaters — many of them from high schools — started performing “Chicago.”
“But they started adapting it for high school populations,” Sadow said. “So then the work was being diluted, and being unfairly adapted.”
A version tailored for high school was released. The adaptations include trimming the show from 2.5 hours to 1.5 hours; a few songs were cut; a few of the song’s lengths were trimmed and the score was adapted for the high school musicians.
“A lot of the more adult parts of ‘Chicago’ have been taken out or modified,” Sadow said. “It’s still a really strong cutting. It’s still a really great story. It just really focused more on the celebrity and who we idolize and why.”
Sadow is also thrilled that his hard-working students get to perform in front of a live audience again.
“This is a really talented group, and they’re not only talented they’re very good kids,” Sadow said. “It’s been a joy to work with them in a time where a lot of young people have had really challenging times during COVID.”
The last in-person musical the theater department hosted was “Les Miserables” in the spring of 2019, which is an epic operatic production.
“So I really wanted to come back big,” Sadow said. “Part of it was we had the talent this year that fit ‘Chicago.’ Then I thought it was really topical around what we’re going through as a community.”
The high school version came out earlier this school year so it was a good fit as well.
The SAHS “Chicago: High School Edition’’ cast can sing, act and dance. Backing up the production is the theater’s strong tech department that Sadow said have done a great job with the set, lighting and special effects.
“It’s just going to be this visual treat for the community,” Sadow said. “They’ll be really impressed.”
Sadow often hears compliments that the productions are more professional looking than the high-school level.
“We’re just excited to be back together again, and put on such a big iconic production,” Sadow said.
