Students from the Stillwater Area High School class of 2021 walked across the stage at Roy Wilkins auditorium on Saturday, June to receive their diplomas from school board members as a crowd of parents and family members watched from the rafters.
All three speakers at the graduation noted they were a class of firsts. The class of 2021 was the first class of ninth graders to attend SAHS in decades, and the first class to learn in several different learning models in one school year.
SAHS Principal Robert Bach student’ senior year is steeped in tradition, but COVID-19 changed the usual rituals throughout the year — even at graduation. The red robes and mortarboard’s with tassels were prevalent, but a few senior Ponies added something new to this year’s regalia: A Stillwater Class of 2021 face mask.
Bach told the crowd that he read a recent article about how COVID created a learning gap, and he summarized that the disrupted school year created a long-lasting learning gap, and this year students likely learned less than they ever before. From what the principal saw this year, he disagreed with that article’s assessment of the pandemic.
“Anyone who tells you that your education has somehow been compromised is shortsighted and wrong,” Bach said.
The principal noted adapting to changes echoes the school’s motto: a “We learn not for school, but for life.”
“If you are going to learn for life than you better have some experience in dealing with the unexpected that life throws your way,” Bach said. “Looking at it in this light, it is possible you have learned more than any other graduating class in the history of Stillwater Area School.”
Those life lessons learned cause by a worldwide pandemic are more important than the calculus taught in school.
“You all hold an honorary Master’s in ‘Life 101,’” Bach said.
SAHS Annika Fredeen is one of the students who now holds that honorary master’s. She gave the class speech. While she has never owned a guinea pig, her class was often compared to the rodent pet because of all the firsts.
“I, and everyone in this class, have become acutely familiar with what it is like to be a guinea pig,” Fredeen said. “From our first days of getting lost in ninth grade to this very ceremony. We have had an incomparable high school experience.”
While they may be the “guinea pig” class, they rose the challenge and were able to adapt and graduate on time.
“Being the first to do anything is scary, but through that period of uncertainty and experimentation, we with the help of this community made it work,” Fredeen said. “We conquered the insurmountable foe of a mild structural change to a school district.”
However, three years later a much larger challenge affronted the class of 2021.
“Two and a half years into high school and we were back to being the guinea pigs,” Fredeen said. “No one gracefully transitioned to a world where Zoom is a verb, but we had to do it during the most challenging part of high school.”
Superintendent Malinda Lansfeldt reiterated that the class of 2021 was a class of firsts. In addition to being a restarted charter class of SAHS ninth graders, they were the first class to learn in a hybrid learning model, a distance learning model and an in-person learning model within the same school year.
“I’m going to go out on a limb here and say you were the first class actually excited to return to class after spring break,” Lansfeldt said.
Lansfeldt advised the graduates to use the lessons learned, and find ways to implement those new skills as the COVID pandemic continues to wane.
“Don’t go back to normal, go to better,” she said.
Following the ceremony, the Parade of Ponies started at high school and ended in downtown Stillwater with the graduates in street clothes celebrating the end of the school year.
The parade was implemented last year as an alternative to hosting an in-person graduation as last year’s ceremony was cancelled due to the pandemic. However, it proved so popular that the outdoing class was thrilled to repeat the tradition.
After the parade, many students attended the all-night party at Pinz in Oakdale.
