An informational meeting on foster care in Washington County will be held from 6 to 8 p.m Nov. 5, through a WebEx presentation.

For those who decide to become licensed to provide foster care, the licensing process begins at no cost to them.

Several foster care options are offered, for children needing a temporary place to live; placements vary in length, for teenagers and for respite program, giving a family a needed break by caring for children and teenagers with or without disabilities for a few days or a weekend.

Before families can be licensed, they must undergo a thorough screening process, which includes an extensive background check.

For more information, questions, or to register, call 651-430-8307 or email ComSvsCFCLicensing@co.washington.mn.us. Also, see the Washington County website at

www.co.washington.mn.us and search “foster care licensing.”

Load comments