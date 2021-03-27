The idea of loaning books has been around for centuries, but getting the books into the hands of the people has always been a problem. In today’s world, you can make a few clicks and download an eBook onto your iPad or laptop and read it whenever you like, there are even things such as the “kindles” that are handheld, computer-generated books.
In the late 1950s getting books to communities without a library was difficult at best. In 1956, Washington County in cooperation with the Stillwater Public Library purchased a van and called it the “bookmobile” and the traveling library in Washington County was born.
The van, lined with shelves with books and other reading material made four routes throughout the county once a month. People could check out the material and return it the next time the bookmobile stopped in their community.
The bookmobile was an instant success. People would wait for the van to stop and have books and other materials ready.
The success caused some concerns, “more books, more ‘good’ books, more children’s books, and a more modern bookmobile – these are the requests from county people,” said Miss Gertrude Glennon, librarian in an article in April 1960. “Under the leadership of the Stillwater library board, and working with the county commissioners and the Friends of the Library committee on better county service, we hope to solve these problems and expand the county service. But expansion takes money – to buy books, to operate the bookmobile to pay staff salaries.”
According to Mrs. Chester Wilson, president of the library board, the problem was that the bookmobile made “one trip per month on each route and that means that books must be left in the hands of rural borrowers for a month at a time, which retards the circulation of the books as compared with the city, where a limit of two weeks on books is in force.”
More routes and more frequency of driving these routes were put in place.
In just four years the capacity of the bookmobile went from about 100 books to more than 500 — and in 1959 the van made 63 trips around the county —traveling nearly 3,000 miles.
In 1963, the Washington County Commissioners used a Tozer Foundation grant to purchase a county-owned vehicle to become the new bookmobile. It was a much larger van which could carry more books and other materials across the county to those who did not have access to a library.
“It’s a far cry from what it was when we stared bookmobile service seven years ago,” said Vera Maunsell, head of the Stillwater library, in an 1963 article, “Then it was just me, driving that old truck through the mud and rain.”
In 1967, the Washington County Library System was established and the bookmobile and staff transferred to the county library. The bookmobile was painted bright red and became a familiar sight traveling around the county.
From 1967 to 1979, the bookmobile, lovingly called “Big Red,” drove thousands of miles and loaning out even more books to the eager public. The routs would change as branch libraries were established and the population moved around the county.
In 1979, the county purchased a custom designed motor home carrying more than 2,500 books, magazines, and records and made 50 stops every two weeks.
The bookmobile’s days on the road came to an end in June 1991. It was the decision of the Washington County Library Board to discontinue service because of “the high cost of maintaining an aging vehicle and the need to trim expenditures in the time of tight budgets.”
The bookmobile continued life as a storage unit parked at the Woodbury branch library until it was finally sold in 2002.
