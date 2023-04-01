Beyond books and other material, the Library of Things collection includes useful and fun items you can borrow for free such as Memory Minder Kits. Spark memories and create a conversation with more than 30 unique kits compiled in partnership with Washington County Public Health and Washington County Library. Kits are geared towards different stages of memory loss and feature activities for those with Alzheimer’s, dementia and memory loss. Kit 23, for example, is geared towards middle-stage memory loss and includes: Marble Track Maze, “A Guided Meditation for Relaxation and Wellness” spoken CD, “Awkward Family Pet Photos” by Mike Bender and Doug Chernack, “Creating Moments of Joy” by Jolene Brackey, and “Stories: Gems in your Family Treasure Box.” Kits have a 6-week loan period, and you can place holds on them through our catalog by searching memory minder.
Upcoming Events
Baby & Toddler Storytime: Tuesday, April 4, 10:30 a.m.
Join Puppy Pete and Miss Kim for this interactive storytime designed especially for our youngest learners. Activities include books, songs, puppets, fingerplays and body movement. No registration required.
Tech Help: Tuesday, April 4, 2:00 p.m.
Sign up for an hour-long session to work individually with a technology assistant at Stillwater Public Library. We offer a wide range of tech help, including using a computer, getting on the internet, or using an iPhone, iPad, eReader or Android device to access library resources.
Preschool Music & Movement: Wednesday, April 5, 10:30 and 11:30 a.m.
Make music with us! Join Teacher Sarah from Music Together in the Valley as she helps children explore music and movement. No registration required. This program will start at 10:30 a.m. and repeat at 11:30 a.m.
Exploring Poetry Through Art with COMPAS: Friday, April 7, 10:30 a.m.
Use words and drawings to learn about and explore poetry during National Poetry Month. Practice writing Poem In Your Pocket poems, then create a unique piece of art to pair with your writing. Presented by COMPAS Teaching Artist Julia Klatt Singer. Open to youth ages 6–12. Space is limited. Registration required.
Second Saturday Storytime: Saturday, April 8, 10:30 a.m.
Join Baby Bear and Miss Kim for stories, songs, poems and more to encourage the development of early literacy skills. No registration required.
Contact
Stillwater Public Library is open Mondays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The library building will be closed Sunday, April 9. Visit us at stillwaterlibrary.org, call 651-275-4338, or email splinfo@ci.stillwater.mn.us for more information. To receive library updates in your inbox, sign up for our e-newsletter at stillwaterlibrary.org. If you are interested in obtaining a library card to access the broadest array of library services, apply for a free card online at stillwaterlibrary.org.
Quote of the Week
“I am starting to think that maybe memories are like this dessert. I eat it, and it becomes a part of me, whether I remember it later or not.” — Erica Bauermeister, “The School of Essential Ingredients”
Mark Troendle is director of the Stillwater Public Library.
