Memory Minder Kits at Stillwater Public Library

Beyond books and other material, the Library of Things collection includes useful and fun items you can borrow for free such as Memory Minder Kits. Spark memories and create a conversation with more than 30 unique kits compiled in partnership with Washington County Public Health and Washington County Library. Kits are geared towards different stages of memory loss and feature activities for those with Alzheimer’s, dementia and memory loss. Kit 23, for example, is geared towards middle-stage memory loss and includes: Marble Track Maze, “A Guided Meditation for Relaxation and Wellness” spoken CD, “Awkward Family Pet Photos” by Mike Bender and Doug Chernack, “Creating Moments of Joy” by Jolene Brackey, and “Stories: Gems in your Family Treasure Box.” Kits have a 6-week loan period, and you can place holds on them through our catalog by searching memory minder.

