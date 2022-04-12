Ukraine. The United Nations, The United States, the European Union, NATO, and the western democracies need to act. It’s time to stop the murder of men, women and children in Ukraine and the destruction of their land and heritage.
The world dares to be timid in the face of brutality, murder and now atrocities. It’s time to act!
I firmly belief that the fear of a Third World War or a nuclear attack is unfounded and over-blown. Russian President Vladimir Putin is a criminal, but I don’t believe he is stupid. He knows that were he to resort to the “nuclear option” to win control of Ukraine, he and the Russian people would lose.
I learned during the Cold War, and Putin knows, that the United States and NATO have a significant advantage in thermonuclear firepower.
This is not warmongering. It is the humane, moral and righteous right of the world to stop the killing of innocents and protect the sovereignty of a European nation.
There is precedent. As I mentioned in my previous letter, The world left Ukraine to the Russian Wolves, the world once acted. We expelled the Iraqi army from Kuwait.
Faced with a multinational armed force, superior air power and the resolve of the world, I am convinced that the Russian army would retreat.
The Russians are currently stalemated in Ukraine. That creates a major opportunity and a frightening threat. Putin may react in anger and revenge to the stalemate and increase Russia’s siege and bombardment of Ukrainian cities and civilians, causing more deaths, suffering, atrocities and war crimes.
If you can’t fight, then write. National opinion polls reveal that the majority of Americans want the US “to do more” to stop the killing in Ukraine.
This is how the U.S. can do more. Write your elected and appointed officials in Washington (The White House, Congress, Department of Defense) urging them to take action to bring the war to an end. Let’s not regret or lament that we chose inaction.
David Francis
Stillwater
David Francis is a retired US Navy Captain and former nuclear missile submarine weapons officer.
