Two years ago, there was a flurry of concern for equity after the killing of George Floyd. Yet, today Stillwater Area Schools (SAS) still does not have a plan to increase and retain Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC) teachers and principals. This is evident after the only black principal has lost his position. During Dr. Rogers’ time at Brookview Elementary it performed above average in test scores, student progress, and equity according to greatschools.org. The essence of my follow-up email to the chair and vice chair reads:
“At our meeting, you mentioned that the district is experiencing a transition, but that is a poor excuse for not prioritizing hiring and retaining BIPOC licensed professionals. That one has been used many times before. It says, “Get to the back of the bus.” It is wearying and upsetting. The lack of urgency to increase BIPOC licensed professionals in the district is habitual. I believe that you will talk to the new superintendent but will you make increasing BIPOC staff a reality?
“I don’t think it would be difficult to create a plan that increases recruiting, hiring, and retaining BIPOC licensed professionals. I think the willingness to make employment equity a priority is the issue. You stated similar excuses that I have heard from past SAS leadership, HR, and school board members. SAS, like other districts, fabricates images of equity. Though I don’t think SAS and the like are intending to be deceitful, however, I think it shows that leadership, HR, and school board members do not know how to apply equitable practices to real life and fear pushback from white supremacists who should not be in charge!
“Many years have passed, SAS is not even trying to achieve the goal it speaks about. Is SAS willing to set and achieve a goal of increasing and retaining BIPOC licensed professionals in the schools? If the goal is not attained, will SAS reevaluate and try again? Will SAS apply equitable employment practices to real life or will it continue presenting images of equity?”
