To the Editor:

This past weekend I had the pleasure of meeting the two Republican candidates for my Senate District 41 when they were out door knocking. I interviewed them both extensively. Tony Jurgens was extremely impressive, spending all our time discussing what he plans for the state and my senate district. He listened intently and seriously to my concerns and suggestions. He had a plan and answers. He was extremely well informed and focused. At no point did he ever mention his opponent’s name, say anything negative about him or anyone else. It was all about him and me.

