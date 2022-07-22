This past weekend I had the pleasure of meeting the two Republican candidates for my Senate District 41 when they were out door knocking. I interviewed them both extensively. Tony Jurgens was extremely impressive, spending all our time discussing what he plans for the state and my senate district. He listened intently and seriously to my concerns and suggestions. He had a plan and answers. He was extremely well informed and focused. At no point did he ever mention his opponent’s name, say anything negative about him or anyone else. It was all about him and me.
Mr. Dippel on the other hand, only compared himself to his opponent being unnecessarily negative about Mr. Jurgens. He never sold himself, only spoke of his opponent.
I want to hear about you, Mr. Dippel. I consider myself a well informed voter who can make my own decisions. I was insulted to be told I should vote for you because the other candidate is bad. I am a conservative Christian but that doesn’t mean I appreciate you showing off your religion to win votes, which I believe you were doing when I met you.
I asked Mr. Dippel if he was associated with the extreme right-wing group Action for Liberty but he would not give me a straight yes or no answer. I found that quite disturbing. Please voters, research this group before casting your ballot. The group has great sounding rhetoric but when Democrats tell me they like this group because they are out to divide the Republican party I become quite suspicious. No one has yet to prove them otherwise.
I am a proud supporter of Tony Jurgens for Senate District 41
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.