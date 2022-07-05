Perhaps the Stillwater Lift Bridge should be renamed Democracy Bridge. Since its reopening as at walk bridge it has been used several times by local concerned citizens to march for a cause. This past Sunday 200+ citizens from around the St. Croix Valley marched and chanted in opposition to the recent Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
While marches and rallies do not change laws, they do draw attention to a cause and allow citizens a peaceful outlet to vent frustration when government acts against the majority. In the case of overturning Roe, polls show that 59% of Americans oppose the Supreme court decision. (axios.com) Having the Lift Bridge fill up with marchers on a Sunday afternoon indicates that locally citizens are upset too.
A woman's right to privacy, to make those tough decision about her own body is still protected in Minnesota, but that could change here too. Between the end of 2021 and April of 2022 there have been 20 anti-abortion bills introduced in the MN legislature. (MN Women’s Press). Republican governor candidate, Scott Jensen has said, if he is elected he will prioritize banning abortions in our state.
The march across the Lift Bridge is a way to energize citizens, but of course this is just the beginning of what we must do. We need to stay diligent and support and vote for candidates who will protect a woman’s right to make difficult and personal health decisions for herself. “We can grieve and march today,” says Nancy McLean, candidate for Senate Dist.33, “but then we have to get busy and support and elect candidates who will advocate for our freedom and rights to privacy.”
