Every Minnesotan family has their signature hotdish - and every Argentinian household has its own version of Albóndigas, a traditional meatball dish. Marine Mills Folk School and Argentine Chef Manuel Escalante Posse offer an online cooking class featuring this authentic meal to be held at 9 a.m. Oct. 23.
Argentina is known for its beef, one of the staples of the traditional ‘asado’ barbeque.
“So many people have been broadening their cooking horizons during the pandemic,” says MMFS board member Nanc MacLeslie. “Cooking and eating with your family has become so important to people, as a way to connect. And who doesn’t love meatballs in the fall and winter?”
Manuel Escalante Posse, known to students as Chef Manu, hails from Buenos Aires. With his wife, sommelier Veronica, he runs the Tierra Negra Gourmet cooking school, which showcases Argentine culinary traditions.
Learn how to grow microgreens inside
Marine on St. Croix, – Amanda Yadav and the Marine Mills Folk School will teach students how to grow microgreens inside as a way to have fresh nutritional greens throughout winter during this class from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the school on Nov. 6.
Yadav is a farmer who provides produce to regional restaurants, co-ops, and farmers’ markets, with everything grown inside during the winter. “Amanda knows her stuff and loves to share her knowledge,” noted Cathy Wegener, board member. “With Amanda’s help, you can skip buying fancy growing lights or other devices and begin to simply and easily grow your own microgreens.”
Adult participants will practice hands-on learning with plenty of time for questions along with the fun of getting your hands a little dirty.
A local non-profit arts organization, Marine Mills Folk School offers hands-on learning opportunities focusing on traditional arts & crafts such as baking, wood carving, weaving, photography and many other traditional skills.
Upcoming In-Person classes include a soap making class, Traditional Scandinavian Spoon Carving, Crochet, and beginning caning
Upcoming online classes include painting with raindrops, stenciled Christmas stockings and Argentine street food
Marine Mills Folk School’s mission is to support and strengthen our community and encourage connections by inviting all people to discover the joy of learning and creating together. Located in Marine on St Croix, MN, the school attracts artist instructors and students from throughout the region. Please visit https://marinemillsfolkschool.org/ for additional information or to see a complete listing of classes.
