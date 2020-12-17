At the Stillwater Area Schools Board meeting on Thursday, Dec. 17, interim superintendent Malinda Lansfeldt declined signing the three-year contract for the permanent post.
Listening to community members, many who opposed signing a contract, the interim superintendent said it would be best to not accept the contract that was presented.
The board voted 4-3 at its last meeting on Dec. 3, after a heated discussion about the issue, to enter into contract negotiations with Lansfeldt.
Board members Mike Ptacek, Sarah Stivland, Tina Riehle and Liz Weisberg voted in favor of entering contract negotiations while Jennifer Pelletier, Bev Petrie and Allison Sherman voted against.
The dissenters stated the board should wait until the three new board members are sworn in next year, January 2021, before making a decision on hiring a superintendent.
Even though Lansfeldt declined a three-year contract, the board agreed to discuss reentering negotiations for a one-, two- or three-year contract later in the board meeting. As of this writing that issue had not yet been discussed.
Unless a special session is called before January, the Thursday meeting is the last for three of the board members, Ptacek, Stivland, and Pelletier.
At the second meeting in January 2021, Petrie said she would enter into negotiations with Lansfeldt for a one-year extension of her contract.
“We are going to need superintendent Lansfeldt’s leadership,” Petrie said.
Riehle said Petrie could not be trusted to follow through after arguing against giving Lansfeldt a permanent contract.
“I can’t believe the hypocrisy in your statement. Can you even be trusted?” Riehle said. “How on earth is she going to stay here after one year? Why one earth would anyone stay after she has been bullied by you and the your (incoming board members)”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.