The first baby of 2021 born in Stillwater arrived at 3:45 p.m. on Jan. 1. Julianna Radjenovich made her New Year’s debut in the Lakeview Hospital Birth Center weighing 5 pounds, 4 ounces and measuring 18.5 inches.
Parents Alyssa and Nick Radjenovich, of Circle Pines, were tickled to notice that Julianna was born the exact same size as big sister, Mackenzie.
Nurses presented the family with a basket of goodies in celebration of Julianna being the first newborn of the New Year.
In 2020, the top names given to boys born at Lakeview Hospital were Charles, Micah and Rowen while Madeline, Everly and Evelyn were the top three names for girls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.