Julianna Radjenovich, the first baby of 2021 was born at Lakeview Hospital, with parents Alyssa and Nick, of Circle Pines. 

The first baby of 2021 born in Stillwater arrived at 3:45 p.m. on Jan. 1. Julianna Radjenovich made her New Year’s debut in the Lakeview Hospital Birth Center weighing 5 pounds, 4 ounces and measuring 18.5 inches.

Parents Alyssa and Nick Radjenovich, of Circle Pines, were tickled to notice that Julianna was born the exact same size as big sister, Mackenzie.

Nurses presented the family with a basket of goodies in celebration of Julianna being the first newborn of the New Year.

In 2020, the top names given to boys born at Lakeview Hospital were Charles, Micah and Rowen while Madeline, Everly and Evelyn were the top three names for girls.

