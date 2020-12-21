Health care workers at Lakeview Hospital received some of the nation’s first COVID-19 vaccines on Monday, Dec. 21, marking a momentous milestone in the fight against the pandemic.
Tom Anderson, MD, is a hospital medicine doctor at Lakeview Hospital and was the first person at the hospital to receive the preventive shot.
“When I think of the tremendous time, energy and data that people across the world have put into this, I wanted to demonstrate my confidence in the science not just through my words, but also through my behavior. Maybe that will help someone who is hedging whether to get the vaccine or not, make their decision.”
For more details see the Friday Dec. 25 edition of the Gazette
