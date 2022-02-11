This year, Lakeview Health Foundation’s 14th annual Community Breakfast will be virtual again and will honor health care professionals who go above and beyond to provide the highest quality of compassionate care for patients and their families.
The community is invited to nominate a Champion of Care from Lakeview Hospital and HealthPartners Clinic for a free virtual event to celebrate these exceptional patient care professionals from 8 to 8:30 a.m., Thursday, March 31,
“Every day, our health care colleagues and volunteers work to provide extraordinary care to our community members,” Paul Erickson, Executive Director of Lakeview Health Foundation said. “Our team continues to demonstrate amazing courage and resolve during the COVID-19 pandemic. Here is our chance to say thank you to those wonderful individuals whose dedication and patience make all the difference to someone being cared for at Lakeview Hospital and HealthPartners Clinic – Stillwater.”
In addition, the March 31 event draws awareness to the impact the foundation makes in this community and invites attendees to support a variety of programs through charitable giving, according to a press release from the foundation. The brief presentation at the virtual event will also highlight Lakeview’s cardiac catheterization lab, serving cardiology patients throughout the St. Croix Valley. This year’s class of nominees will include: physicians; patient-facing medical support staff, nurses; nonmedical support staff; and volunteers. A $5,000 donation will be made to a designated Lakeview Health Foundation program in the name of each winning Champion of Care. Nominate a health care professional and register for the event at bidpal.net/lhf22bkfst.
The event is sponsored by First State Bank and Trust. For more information, contact 651-430-8735.
About Lakeview Health Foundation
Lakeview Health Foundation is part of HealthPartners, the largest consumer-governed, non-profit health care organization in the nation with a mission to improve health and well-being in partnership with members, patients and the community. Lakeview Health Foundation is a dynamic resource working to enhance the health and wellness of the people served through the Lakeview Health system and its related partners. Through philanthropy, the Lakeview Health Foundation develops resources to identify and support initiatives that enable Lakeview Health to fulfill its mission – to promote and sponsor superior health and wellness services.
