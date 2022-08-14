The Belwin Conservancy ( https://belwin.org/ ) is 1500 acres of land, preserved forever in a wild state for our grandchildren and their grandchildren. It has oak savanna, wetlands, woodlands, tall grass prairie, trails and learning activities. From May to October the prairie is home to several dozen Bison that graze, wallow and roam at will over several hundred fenced acres. Their activities have diversified the plants and animals that share the prairie, just as they did for thousands of years. The prairie is drought hardy and currently abloom. Kids of any age can enjoy this wonderful sight from the observation platform (some steps required). Bring binoculars. In your phone’s GPS enter “intersection of Stagecoach Trail and Division Street”, then follow the signs.
The bees and butterflies have been busy, focusing on native plants. The Twin Cities is in a drought pocket that may last into October. A bevy of hot air balloons took flight at dinner time headed in the general direction of the Buffalo prairie. The “Great Minnesota Get Together” is two weeks off at the state fairgrounds. It celebrates our farming history, every food imaginable on a stick, and the end of Summer.
Bison photos courtesy of Belwin Conservancy, Leah Domine, Lee Miller
Lee Miller is a Stillwater resident who lives on Long Lake, and is a regular contributor to The Gazette.
