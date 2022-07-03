Mr. Wren arrived in early June. Before he arrived, it was a pleasure to sit on the screened porch and enjoy a cup of coffee. But he viewed it as an intrusion and scolded us. Now the parents are too busy gleaning insects from the yard, but the chicks chirp incessantly. The adult Cardinals and Chickadees brought the kids to the feeder for an easy lesson.
The juvenile Crows have finally stopped begging their parents for food. Now they travel around together exploring. They tried unripe crab apples, which surely tasted like alum, and then moved on. The Robin juveniles ate all the mulberries while they were still green. I suppose it is difficult to find worms in our droughted lawn, but the white clover prospers and provides a fine salad for a young rabbit.
In our hailstorm several weeks back, the black squirrel was pummeled until it sought refuge on the leeward side of the tree.
Surely a lesson it will never forget. The raised garden sowed with close-out seeds and left to Nature’s selection is putting on a fine display. Even the Mullein is attractive in soft velvety green. In the Winter its seeds will feed the finches. Hard to believe we are half way through Summer.
Lee Miller is a Stillwater resident who lives on Long Lake, and is a regular contributor to The Gazette.
