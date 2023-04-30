The past few weeks have been very puzzling. If we can’t figure out the short-term weather forecast, how does nature do it?
Every time we blink, the weather throws a curve ball. First, we get 80 degrees, then 12 inches of snow, and then we finish it off with thunder showers. Yet at the same time, we have grass turning green and flowers popping out. George and Josie Vania photographed some lovely pasque flowers on one of the trails. How do they survive or even know when to bloom?
On Stillwater’s Long Lake, the wildlife was migrating in as if there was a sign on the migration freeway – “Lake opening up here.”
As the ice melted, the wood ducks and mergansers swooped in and checked out the duck house. I think the wood duck claimed first visit. It didn’t matter, they tend to share the housing all summer.
A pair of sand hill cranes swooped in to check out any changes from last year along with a loon that was sampling the fish in the lake. Both of these will probably stay somewhere in the area. They fly in and out all summer long.
Finally, 12 pelicans made a few visits. They were probably visiting the lake waiting for some of the northern lakes to open up for the season. You could see the hump on their bills that is a sign that they are still looking for a mate.
It is still puzzling to figure out how they all know it is time to stay or leave. I thought I was good at weather forecasting. Well, my bones tend to let me know when the weather is about to change. How’s your ability to predict the weather?
David Fabio is a local author and nature photographer. His new book, “Fire!!” can be viewed at www.davidfabio.com.
