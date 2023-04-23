We flew to Myrtle Beach, S.C., for respite from the cold. Instead, nature turned the tables. Minnesota was in the high 8os, while Myrtle Beach struggled to break 70. Still, the oak leaves, salt marsh grass and woodland plants were a green delight. Alligators were sunning themselves and chameleons were changing colors back and forth to match their environment.

We visited Hopsewee Plantation on the Santee River, home to one of the signers of the Declaration of Independence. Although it belonged to Native Americans, European royalty and nations declared ownership of the new world. These lands were broken into colonies and further subdivided among the influential. Hopsewee was a 2200-acre rice farm. But hired or indentured Europeans had no knowledge of rice cultivation. So, wealth was created by enslaving people who had grown rice in Africa for millennia.

