We flew to Myrtle Beach, S.C., for respite from the cold. Instead, nature turned the tables. Minnesota was in the high 8os, while Myrtle Beach struggled to break 70. Still, the oak leaves, salt marsh grass and woodland plants were a green delight. Alligators were sunning themselves and chameleons were changing colors back and forth to match their environment.
We visited Hopsewee Plantation on the Santee River, home to one of the signers of the Declaration of Independence. Although it belonged to Native Americans, European royalty and nations declared ownership of the new world. These lands were broken into colonies and further subdivided among the influential. Hopsewee was a 2200-acre rice farm. But hired or indentured Europeans had no knowledge of rice cultivation. So, wealth was created by enslaving people who had grown rice in Africa for millennia.
A 300-year-old Live Oak is veiled in Spanish Moss. Exceptionally strong, wood from these trees was invaluable in constructing the original U.S. Naval fleet. Spanish Moss is neither from Spain nor a moss. It is a bromeliad related to pineapples.
We returned home to Long Lake to find the ice gone, and waterfowl that left last Fall had returned.
Lee Miller is a Stillwater resident who lives on Long Lake and is a regular contributor to The Gazette.
