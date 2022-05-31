Except for kids that are fascinated with turtles, turtles, beavers and muskrats are probably the most overlooked creatures in our lakes and creeks. At the same time, they each have a place in the wildlife of our waterways.
I was driving down a gravel road looking for wildlife when I spotted a turtle in the middle of the road. No, it wasn’t one of the huge snapping turtles found in Long Lake and Lake McKusick.
It was just a normal painted turtle. However, unlike crows that never seem to get hit by cars, these slow-moving creatures do not fare well on a road. You need to make sure you give them some space.
In the water, they are a different subject. They swim well and their primary job is to clean up anything that dies on the bottom of the lake. Most of us spot them sitting on a log absorbing the heat of a sunny afternoon.
When I spotted several turtles, they were sunning on a beaver dam.
It was easy to know who created that mountain of sticks and branches, the angled cuts bore the signature of a hard-working beaver. Any time there are softwood trees, and a flow of water, the beaver thinks it owns the territory.
If you don’t know the difference between a beaver and a muskrat, the pile of sticks and the large flat tail point to a beaver.
Muskrats love to live along shallow lakes with lots of weeds. Instead of cutting down trees, its favorite meal is water lilies. In a marsh, it builds mud huts of weeds in the shallow water. In lakes, they burrow into the banks of the lakes.
With an entrance out in the water away from the shore, they tunnel up to 20 feet into the shore to be above the waterline. Many times, a collapse of their tunnel at the shoreline gives their home location away.
Careful if you are walking in the shallow water, I have dropped from less than knee-deep to close to my waste accidentally collapsing one of their hidden tunnels.
David Fabio is a local author and nature photographer.
