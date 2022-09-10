Spotted Jewelweed is growing along Brown’s Creek and area lakes. Native Americans use the plant juices to counter poison ivy, stinging nettle and insect bites. Though some view it as a “weed”, it certainly is beautiful. We had very few monarchs this year, and they have headed to Mexico. The milkweed seeds they pollinated will drift afar and sprout to welcome next year’s Monarchs.

The Fall allergy season has begun, but which plant is the culprit? Many people blame yellow Goldenrod. But the drab green Ragweed flowers can produce a billion pollen grains that travel hundreds of miles and cause months of allergies. The pollen is released around 4:00 AM, so shut your windows before dawn. Frost will end the onslaught.

