Spotted Jewelweed is growing along Brown’s Creek and area lakes. Native Americans use the plant juices to counter poison ivy, stinging nettle and insect bites. Though some view it as a “weed”, it certainly is beautiful. We had very few monarchs this year, and they have headed to Mexico. The milkweed seeds they pollinated will drift afar and sprout to welcome next year’s Monarchs.
The Fall allergy season has begun, but which plant is the culprit? Many people blame yellow Goldenrod. But the drab green Ragweed flowers can produce a billion pollen grains that travel hundreds of miles and cause months of allergies. The pollen is released around 4:00 AM, so shut your windows before dawn. Frost will end the onslaught.
The Green Heron is one of the few tool-using birds. It creates fishing lures by dropping insects and feathers on the water surface to attract fish. Green Herons usually hunt the shoreline, but sometimes dive for deep-water prey and swim back to shore. One was in the maple tree preening wet feathers.
Recently, we found Gray Treefrogs swimming in the rain gauge. They can change colors from a mottled grayish green or solid green, to a gray or creamy white color. They spend the winter in a partially frozen state under leaf litter, rocks and logs.
Are you ready for apples, hayrides, and “leafing”?
Lee Miller is a Stillwater resident who lives on Long Lake, and is a regular contributor to The Gazette.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.