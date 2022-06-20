The Minnesota River was created in the last ice age when Ancient Lake Agassiz breached the glacial dam and flowed to meet the Mississippi River. We day-tripped looking for Nature and history. The Chaska National Wildlife Refuge includes Oak savanna, prairie and wetlands. The wildflowers have begun to bloom, and bumblebee queens are busy collecting food for their newly founded colonies. The visitors’ center is a delight ... and provides refuge from mosquitoes.
An hour west is Traverse des Sioux where the Treaty of 1851, pursued by Alexander Ramsey for political gain, ceded the southern half of Minnesota to the U.S. The Sioux were left with a strip of land bordering the river, but the details of the treaty were violated by the U.S. as 100,000 Anglo settlers moved in. By 1862, many of the Sioux were starving, and anger boiled over into an uprising with over 600 settler deaths. Thirty-nine Sioux were hung at Mankato, the treaty was nullified, and most others were imprisoned at Fort Snelling or banished to the Dakotas. The Nicollet County Historical Museum is a good place to stop and contemplate.
Heading home we stopped in Le Sueur where Dr. Mayo built a home in 1859 and a famous canning company was founded in 1903. Mayo was later employed in Rochester, and the rest is history. The Minnesota Valley Canning Company labeled its corn and peas for various retailers. In 1925 they offered a new variety of peas that were large and wrinkled, but very sweet. The retailers balked at the product, so the company created and sold their own brand … and the Jolly Green Giant was born. Ho, Ho, Ho!
Lee Miller is a Stillwater resident who lives on Long Lake, and is a regular contributor to The Gazette.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.