I was caught by surprise when I was looking for some facts to support a few of my photos this week. My new “favorite creature” is the dragonfly. They range from very small, thin dragonflies, to larger ones that are easy to spot. Trying to get a good photo of the larger ones proved harder than I thought. They move too fast.
As I checked the facts, it turns out that dragonflies can fly up to 30 mph, plus, they do not stay put very long. My new best friend – the black and white dragonfly, eats up to 100 mosquitoes per day, along with gnats and other flying bugs. With their huge compound-lens eyes, they can spot bugs in multiple directions at the same time. Too bad there aren’t more of them. Between the dragonflies during the daytime, and the bats at night, they keep down the mosquito population.
Another fact; it turns out some dragonflies were around at the same time as the dinosaurs only they were the size of crows.
It’s feeding time for birds and animals. I spotted a couple of fawns out on their own in the evening light. The sunlight shining through their ears highlighted how alert they were becoming, learning to be aware of their environment.
On the lake, a cormorant was feasting on the smaller bullheads in the shallow water that were not yet aware of how well cormorants can swim underwater. You would think they might see it coming.
This is still the season for flowers. I saw a note that ants are responsible for planting over 30% of the wildflower seeds. Who knew?
So, hurray for the ants and dragonflies.
David Fabio is a local author and nature photographer. His latest book – The Outbreak can be viewed at www.davidfabio.com.
