I was caught by surprise when I was looking for some facts to support a few of my photos this week. My new “favorite creature” is the dragonfly. They range from very small, thin dragonflies, to larger ones that are easy to spot. Trying to get a good photo of the larger ones proved harder than I thought. They move too fast.

As I checked the facts, it turns out that dragonflies can fly up to 30 mph, plus, they do not stay put very long. My new best friend – the black and white dragonfly, eats up to 100 mosquitoes per day, along with gnats and other flying bugs. With their huge compound-lens eyes, they can spot bugs in multiple directions at the same time. Too bad there aren’t more of them. Between the dragonflies during the daytime, and the bats at night, they keep down the mosquito population.

