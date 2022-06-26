Wow! Summer did arrive, and it seems that everyone has taken notice. Yes, indeed, there are warm, sunny days, and lots of activities that allow you to find your favorite way to spend an afternoon or evening.
If hiking is your specialty, the trails at our local State Parks or the paved bike trails through the area offer splendid views. Hiking the trail at William O’Brien State Park offers photographic views through the large pine trees along the river. For some families, the view from the water is even more exciting.
Perhaps an active sport is more your cup of tea. The tennis courts are full of people playing Pickleball. It is fun for all levels of players – male or female. Listening to the players, it sounded as though everyone was enjoying themselves.
With school out, a good baseball game draws players and fans. Fields fill up every night. Even the parking places are full.
For those that require slightly more strenuous exercise, the trail crossing the old and new bridge over the St. Croix River will definitely raise your heartbeats. The hill separates the strollers from the serious walkers. Even if you just cross over the bridge, the view is worth the round trip across and back.
I spotted a few people at the end of the bridge that found another way to enjoy a summer’s evening. What a way to get a cool breeze off the river, while watching all the boats and people go by on the river.
Finally, with all the folks eating ice cream cones, the night was sealed. It’s summer in Stillwater. Enjoy!!!
