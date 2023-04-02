Consider what it might be like to be confined to your house. The view out your window is what you would think the rest of Minnesota must look like. If you only had one window, what would that view tell you?

Looking at the photo of the basketball hoop, dwarfed by the snow mounds, perhaps we live close to Lake Tahoe. Obviously, the no swimming sign at Lily Lake must be observed, along with the sign at the sports field. What a weird world we would think we lived in.

