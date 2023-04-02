Consider what it might be like to be confined to your house. The view out your window is what you would think the rest of Minnesota must look like. If you only had one window, what would that view tell you?
Looking at the photo of the basketball hoop, dwarfed by the snow mounds, perhaps we live close to Lake Tahoe. Obviously, the no swimming sign at Lily Lake must be observed, along with the sign at the sports field. What a weird world we would think we lived in.
Are those icebergs that are moving towards the Stillwater lift bridge? Perspective from a single day sets all of those images in our minds.
But wait, are those trumpeter swans on the St. Croix River?? Must have been the view out a different window in your house. Or, perhaps there is another window, which is facing west, and spotted a cardinal just arriving at your bird feeder that just thawed after the long winter. Even if we keep adding windows, we would still have a limited view.
It is a good thing we don’t set all of our perspectives for life from what we can see out a single window.
Hopefully, green grass and open water are starting to show by the time this is published. If not, it’s coming soon. In the past few years, the ice came off Long Lake on April 10, 2022, March 23, 2021, March 29, 2020, and April 27, 2013.
While I was listening to my car radio last week, the program stated that Albert Lea, Minn. was snow-free. Amazing what a difference 118 miles can make.
I’m still taking guesses for Duluth. August anyone???
David Fabio is a local author and nature photographer. His latest book, “Lost Pine Lake,” can be viewed at davidfabio.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.