It’s that wonderful time when everything outside is green or in full color. With everything available, we found that our wildlife is enjoying the feast as well.
Paul Renslo sent me a photo. The turkeys were competing for each other’s attention as well as the bird food meant for other birds. Two turkeys were battling it out right in front of their window. Meanwhile, over on Long Lake, with all the green grass and gardens, I spotted a deer that was looking for dessert in the moist leaves of the trees. I wondered if it was the same deer that browses the flowers in our garden at night.
The cedar waxwing birds have found their sweet snacks in the berries that are ripening in the serviceberry trees along the lake. Soon the berries will start to ferment and the birds, especially the robins, will act a little strange as they attempt to fly around.
An oriole that was at my feeder didn’t need the fermented berries to look puzzled at the metal blue heron that was standing away from the lake.
Looking out at the lake, amongst all the ugly weeds, the water lilies are starting to bloom. Nature has a way to make things colorful in the summer.
As you go a mile or two away from the city, you can find all kinds of colors along the roadside. Weeds or plants, it does not matter; beauty is definitely in the eyes of the beholder.
David Fabio is a local author and nature photographer. His latest book “The Outbreak” can be viewed at www.davidfabio.com
