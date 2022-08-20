At the end of July, the Historical Society had a rare lighting of the Split Rock Lighthouse up on Lake Superior. It was worth the trip to see the old lighthouse in action. It was decommissioned in 1969 after modern ships’ radar navigation made it obsolete.
Its construction came after a severe storm in 1905 that damaged 29 ships, one of which was sunk close to the lighthouse when it blindly hit the rocky cliff. One third of these ships were uninsured, and the insurance losses on the rest were huge.
The lighthouse was completed in 1910. Built on a rocky point 110 feet above the water, the light stands 168 feet above the water line. As a result, the light was visible for 22 miles and has prevented shipwrecks ever since it was built. Since 1928, the beam of light has been generated by a 1,000-watt bulb that throws its light in only two directions with the guidance of the huge Fresnel lenses that concentrates its beam.
The evening we visited the lighthouse, there was a severe thunderstorm. The storm made for better photography. The light shining through the rain and low clouds made the light beam very visible. The lighthouses were designed to have different rates of rotation. With its rotation creating a shining of a white beacon every 14 seconds, ships could “time the light” and know exactly which lighthouse they were looking at. If they could not see the light due to fog, a huge air horn warned ships that wandered too close.
We have a similar light at the Lake Elmo Airport. However, there are a few differences. It flashes white on one side and green on the other. The green color lets airplane pilots know it is an airport and not a lighthouse. Also, it flashes approximately every 2 to 3 seconds. Pilots don’t have time to “time a signal” to see where they are. Finally, it does not shine parallel to the land. Airplanes, need to spot it while up in the sky.
David Fabio is a local author and nature photographer. His latest book – The Outbreak can be viewed at www.davidfabio.com
