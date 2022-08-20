At the end of July, the Historical Society had a rare lighting of the Split Rock Lighthouse up on Lake Superior. It was worth the trip to see the old lighthouse in action. It was decommissioned in 1969 after modern ships’ radar navigation made it obsolete.

Its construction came after a severe storm in 1905 that damaged 29 ships, one of which was sunk close to the lighthouse when it blindly hit the rocky cliff. One third of these ships were uninsured, and the insurance losses on the rest were huge.

Load comments